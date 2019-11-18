Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Remains out Tuesday
Favors (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Favors is still battling back spasms and will miss a second consecutive game as a result. With Jahlil Okafor (ankle) also expected to sit out, Jaxson Hayes should once again see extended run.
