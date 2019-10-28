Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Ruled out Monday
Favors (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Jahlil Okafor is expected to start in place of the injured Favors, who is dealing with right knee soreness. The Pelicans don't play again until Thursday, so Favors will have a couple of days to rest and recover before potentially returning. Through three games this season, Favors is averaging 8.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.3 minutes.
