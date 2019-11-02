Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Ruled out Saturday

Favors (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

As expected, Favors will miss a third-straight game due to right knee soreness. Jahlil Okafor should continue to start in place of Favors with Jaxson Hayes factoring in off the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories