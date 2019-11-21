Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Ruled out Thursday
Favors (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Favors is slated to miss a third-straight game due to back spasms. If Jahlil Okafor (ankle) is allowed to play, he'll likely get the start, otherwise, Jaxson Hayes could be in line for significant minutes.
