Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Ruled out Thursday

Favors (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Favors is slated to miss a third-straight game due to back spasms. If Jahlil Okafor (ankle) is allowed to play, he'll likely get the start, otherwise, Jaxson Hayes could be in line for significant minutes.

