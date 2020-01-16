Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Says he's ready to play
Favors (hamstring) noted that he's ready to play in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Favors has missed the past two games due to a strained right hamstring. In the nine games prior to suffering his injury, he was averaging 11.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks.
