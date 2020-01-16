Play

Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Says he's ready to play

Favors (hamstring) noted that he's ready to play in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Favors has missed the past two games due to a strained right hamstring. In the nine games prior to suffering his injury, he was averaging 11.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks.

More News
Our Latest Stories