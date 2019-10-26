Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Scores 16 points in loss

Favors scored 16 points (8-10 FG) to go along with seven rebounds and two assists during the Pelicans' 116-123 loss against the Mavericks on Friday.

Favors was limited by foul trouble in the season opener, but he showed glimpses of what he can do in an expanded role here. The former Jazz big man should remain as a starter going forward and while he is not going to be New Orleans' primary scoring source, he should be good enough for a decent amount of points and rebounds on a nightly basis.