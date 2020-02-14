Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Scores eight in 20 minutes
Favors had eight points (4-8 FG), nine rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Thunder.
In nine games prior to this one, since Zion Williamson made his debut, Favors has seen 23.4 minutes per game, and has produced 8.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. It didn't look any prettier in this one. Those numbers aren't terribly far off from his season averages, but Favors has fallen outside of the top 150 over the last two weeks. As Williamson continues to find his footing on this Pelicans team, Favors' usage and production could drop even further. The 28-year old's rest-of-season outlook is gloomy, but he'll be a free agent this summer, and could choose to look for greener pastures.
