Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Shipped to New Orleans

Favors was traded from the Jazz to the Pelicans on Sunday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

The details surrounding the trade have yet to be revealed, but it looks as though the Pelicans will add yet another talented big man to their squad, assuming the trade becomes official. Favors averaged 11.8 points along with 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 assists over 76 contests last season with the Jazz, and he figures to be a force on the defensive end of the court in New Orleans alongside Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.