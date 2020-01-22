Play

Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Should play Wednesday

Favors (back) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Favors is expected to rejoin the lineup Wednesday after missing Monday's game against Memphis with a sore lower back. When healthy, the big man is averaging 13.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 blocks in 27.1 minutes per game in January (seven games).

