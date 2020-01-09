Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Sniffs double-double
Favors had 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 win over the Bulls.
Favors ended a four-game double-double streak two games ago, and he has been one point and one rebound away from extending that run to six contests. Favors has grabbed nine or more boards in each of his 11 games and he averages a double-double over that span with 10.4 points and 11.9 boards during that 11-game stretch.
