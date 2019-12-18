Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Solid showing, albeit in 20 minutes
Favors managed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 108-101 overtime loss to the Nets.
Favors pitched in a solid stat line despite seeing fairly limited minutes once again. In fact, he finished with a season high in blocks while matching his season high in assists. Favors has also handed out three dimes in five of his last seven appearances, and as his minutes continue to rise so shall his per-game averages.
