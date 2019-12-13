Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Starting, on minutes limit
Favors (personal) will start Friday's game against the 76ers but be on a minutes limit of about 15.
Favors is making his return after nearly a month-long absence, largely due to personal time off due to the death of his mother. The Pelicans will opt to limit his workload during his return game as he works on his conditioning.
