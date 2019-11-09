Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Starting Saturday

Favors will start at center over Jahlil Okafor during Saturday's game against the Hornets, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Saturday will mark Favors' first start since Oct. 26, as he's been recovering from a knee injury. In Favors' three starts, he's averaged 8.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.3 minutes.