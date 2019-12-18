Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Still on minutes limit
Coach Alvin Gentry said Favors will be limited to around 20 minutes Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
The Pelicans will continue to ease Favors back into action following his extended absence. In three games since returning, the veteran big man is averaging 5.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks across 18.0 minutes.
