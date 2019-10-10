Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Strong in multiple categories
Favors provided nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 22 minutes during the Pelicans' 127-125 preseason win over the Bulls on Wednesday.
Favors followed up a lackluster preseason debut Monday against the Hawks by posting a much more productive showing, one where he appeared to be fully recovered from the strained hamstring that had previously plagued him. The veteran big man's line Wednesday is representative of the type of numbers he's expected to provide in the upcoming regular season as an undersized center, with the veteran's rebounding prowess expected to be a valuable complement to the efforts of rookie Zion Williamson alongside him down low.
