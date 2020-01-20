Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Unavailable Monday

Favors (back) won't play Monday against Memphis, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

The veteran, who most recently missed two straight outings due to a hamstring issue last week, has endured yet another setback, this time a back injury. With Favors out versus the Grizzlies on Monday, Jaxson Hayes will presumably start and see an increased role. Favors should be considered day-to-day moving forward and his next opportunity to take the floor looms Wednesday against San Antonio.