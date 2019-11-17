Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Unlikely to play Sunday
Favors (back) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Favors doesn't look like he'll be ready to make it back to action after he was forced out early in Saturday's loss to the Heat after experiencing spasms on the left side of his back. With Jahlil Okafor (ankle) already ruled out for Sunday, Jaxson Hayes will likely start at center and handle heavy minutes.
