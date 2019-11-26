Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Upgraded to questionable
Favors (back) is now questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Favors looked to be doubtful earlier in the day after failing to practice, but the team has since announced that he'll be a game-time call.
