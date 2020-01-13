Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Will be game-time call
Favors (hamstring) will be a game-time call for Monday's game against Detroit, Pels studio host Daniel Sallerson reports.
The good news is Favors has not been ruled out, but if he ultimately can't go, the Pelicans will be severely shorthanded, with both Jrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram -- among others -- expected to sit out. In the event Favors misses another game, rookie Jaxson Hayes and Jahlil Okafor would absorb the bulk of the center minutes.
