Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Will be limited to 20 minutes
Favors will be limited to 20 minutes in Sunday's game against the Magic, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Favors was limited to 15 minutes in his first game back from an extended absence and was productive, recording eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 FT) and eight rebounds against the 76ers. The Pelicans appear to be easing the veteran back into action, so expect Jaxson Hayes and Jahlil Okafor to retain some kind of role as long as Favors remains on a minutes restriction.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Nears double-double in 15 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Back in starting five•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Starting, on minutes limit•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Expected to play, see 15 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Questionable Friday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...