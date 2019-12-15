Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Will be limited to 20 minutes

Favors will be limited to 20 minutes in Sunday's game against the Magic, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Favors was limited to 15 minutes in his first game back from an extended absence and was productive, recording eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 FT) and eight rebounds against the 76ers. The Pelicans appear to be easing the veteran back into action, so expect Jaxson Hayes and Jahlil Okafor to retain some kind of role as long as Favors remains on a minutes restriction.