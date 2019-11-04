Play

Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Will be true game-time decision

Favors (knee) is expected to be a true game-time decision for Monday's game against the Nets, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayunz reports.

The Pelicans have yet to determine if Favors will be cleared to play Monday evening, so it appears a decision won't come until pregame warmups conclude. He's been battling knee soreness and has missed the last three contests as a result.

