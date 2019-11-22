Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Will miss next two games
Favors (back) will not play Saturday or Sunday against the Jazz or the Clippers, respectively, according to Will Guillory of The Athletic.
While Favors may have circled the game in Utah on his calendar before the season began, the big man will have to wait until January to play against the organization he spent nine years with. The lingering injury, which has already prevented him from suiting up in the last three games, has to be disheartening for the veteran, as he played arguably the best game of his career just last Thursday, when he recorded 20 points and 20 rebounds against the Clippers. Look for Jaxson Hayes to continue to start in Favors' absence.
