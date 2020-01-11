Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Will not return
Favors (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for the remaining of Friday's game against the Knicks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Favors sustained the injury in the first half and never came back out in the second. His status for Saturday's game against the Celtics is certainly in jeopardy at this point. Jaxon Hayes would presumably be the prime beneficiary should he have to miss time.
