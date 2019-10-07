Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Will play and start Monday
Favors (hamstring) will play and start in Monday's preseason contest against the Hawks, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
Favors' sore hamstring that he has been nursing for the past few days wasn't anything too serious as expected. In result, the forward will be getting the starting nod with his new squad during the team's exhibition opener Monday versus Atlanta.
