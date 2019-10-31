Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Withheld from shootaround

Favors (knee) did not participate in Thursday's shootaround and remains doubtful to play against the Nuggets, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Favors is on track to miss a second consecutive game as he continues to battle right knee soreness. Assuming the big man is indeed unable to play Thursday, Jaxson Hayes would likely benefit from an uptick in minutes.

