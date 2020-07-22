Favors will not participate in Wednesday's opening scrimmage against the Nets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The reason for Favors' absence isn't clear, but it could just be load management for the veteran big. In his absence, Jaxson Hayes and Jahlil Okafor could see extra minutes.
