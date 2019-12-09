Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Won't play Monday
Favors (personal) won't play Monday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Favors will remain out Monday as he continues a long road back from the death of his mother. His next opportunity to take the floor looms Wednesday against Milwaukee.
