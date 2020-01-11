Play

Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Won't return vs. Knicks

Favors (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against New York, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Favor suffered a right hamstring strain in the first half of Friday's clash, and the team has since announced that he's done for the night. Jaxson Hayes should see more run as a result.

