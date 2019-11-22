Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Won't travel to Utah
Favors (back) won't play Saturday against the Jazz, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Favors will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to back spasms. It's unclear at this point if he could join the Pelicans in Los Angeles for Sunday's clash against the Clippers.
