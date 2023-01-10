Graham contributed 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, six assists, one block and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 132-112 victory over the Wizards.

Graham had arguably one of his better games of the season. He only played 18 minutes but made the most of it during that time, which resulted in a team-high six assists. The 27-year-old has also recorded at least one steal in each of his past three outings which is nice but ultimately isn't something you should expect to continue.