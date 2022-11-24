Graham accumulated 21 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 129-110 win over the Spurs.

Graham caught fire off the bench, hitting six triples for the second consecutive game. Before managers go getting too excited, these performances do need to be into perspective. Both games have been blowout victories, allowing Graham to thrive during garbage time. Prior to this spurt, he has played fewer than 10 minutes in five straight games, meaning production like this is likely unsustainable.