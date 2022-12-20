Graham registered zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across seven minutes during Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks.

Graham was held scoreless for the first time since Nov. 10. The backup guard has fallen behind Jose Alvarado and Dyson Daniels in the rotation, and Brandon Ingram's (toe) impending return figures to cut into Graham's already limited playing time even more. Barring a trade or numerous injuries, Graham is headed toward his first campaign under 10.0 points per game since his rookie season in Charlotte.