Graham notched 21 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal across 21 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 129-125 win over the Bulls.

Graham is clearly not the scoring machine he was during his breakout season with the Hornets and seems ticketed for a bench role this season, but he can still light up the scoreboard from time to time. While he's not likely to hover around the 20-point mark on a regular basis, especially if he comes off the bench, he should post decent scoring figures, though the efficiency and shooting percentages might not be there on a game-to-game basis.