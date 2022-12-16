Graham posted eight points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Graham saw additional playing time in the loss, sliding up in the rotation with Jose Alvarado sidelined due to a hip complaint. Despite the playing time, Graham was far from spectacular. He can provide a cheap source of points on occasion but unfortunately, this was not his night. Moving forward, those in standard leagues are probably better off seeking a more reliable streaming option.