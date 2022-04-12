Graham (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's play-in matchup against the Spurs.

Graham sat out the regular-season finale due to a knee injury, but the absence was considered precautionary, so it's not surprising to see him available for the win-or-go-home matchup. Since the addition of CJ McCollum, Graham has been relegated to a reserve role and has averaged 9.1 points and 3.3 assists in 22.7 minutes across his last 22 appearances.