Graham supplied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist across eight minutes during Thursday's 106-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The eight minutes were a season low for Graham, who has struggled to establish a consistent role in the Pelicans' rotation since late-October. Over the last five games, Graham is averaging just 2.8 points and 2.4 assists in 12.8 minutes per contest, and he's failed to score in three of the five appearances. Barring an injury to CJ McCollum or Jose Alvarado, Graham probably won't see enough run to warrant fantasy consideration going forward.