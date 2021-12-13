Graham logged eight points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-97 loss to San Antonio.

Graham shot well under the 50 percent mark from the field yet again Sunday, continuing what has been an ugly stretch of games. In fact, he has eclipsed that barrier only once this season, and that came in the first game all the way back on October 20. At this stage, he is merely a backed 12-team asset but is probably better suited to streaming purposes.