Graham closed Wednesday's 126-108 win over Toronto with two points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists over 20 minutes.
Graham wasn't able to connect on any of his field-goal attempts Wednesday. However, his poor shooting didn't cost the team, as the Pelicans won by 18 points.
