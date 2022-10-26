Graham logged 14 points (4-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound and three assists over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 victory over the Mavericks.

Graham saw additional run in the win with the Pelicans down on troops. While the scoring was nice, he added very little in terms of peripheral numbers, while shooting inefficiently from both the field and charity stripe. If the injury woes continue for the Pelicans, Graham could have some very limited streaming appeal for anyone needing a cheap boost in points and triples.