Graham contributed 12 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist in the 114-111 loss to Phoenix on Friday.

Graham reached double figures for just the second time in his last 11 games. The fourth-year guard's performances in Games 1 and 2 were largely uneventful as he recorded a combined two points, three assists and one rebound in limited action. He'll look to make the most of his minutes in Game 4.