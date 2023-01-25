Graham provided one point (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two assists in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 99-98 loss to the Nuggets.

Graham played meaningful minutes off the bench in the loss but failed to make any real noise. While he can get hot at times, Graham typically offers nothing on either end of the floor. The Pelicans would be much better off playing some of their younger guys as opposed to Graham who is generally a liability. Obviously, fantasy managers do not need to consider Graham, even in deeper formats.