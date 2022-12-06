Graham is considered a question mark to play Wednesday versus the Pistons due to a right big toe sprain, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Graham remains a consistent contributor in the backcourt for New Orleans and has recently seen an uptick in playing time with Brandon Ingram (toe) sidelined. His status for Wednesday should be clarified ahead of Wednesday's opening tip, but another absence from Graham could leave the Pelicans further shorthanded.
