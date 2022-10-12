Graham will not start in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Heat.
Graham started last Friday's preseason game versus the Pistons but will be moved back to the bench tonight. Graham played 20 minutes and tallied 11 points, six rebounds and two rebounds Friday. Herbert Jones will get the start Wednesday over Graham.
