Graham contributed 30 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 126-109 win over Chicago.

The fourth-year guard has managed only 11 points in his prior two games, but Graham bounced back in fantastic fashion Thursday as he set a new season high with 30 points. In fact, it's the first time he's even reached 20 since late January. Since moving back into the starting five March 11, Graham's averaging 13.3 points, 5.0 assists, 2.7 threes, 2.5 boards and 1.5 steals over six games.