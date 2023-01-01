Graham contributed three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 17 minutes during Saturday's 116-101 loss to Memphis.

Graham continues to be one of the least impactful players in the league, scoring just three points in 17 minutes. Despite playing at least 16 minutes in five straight games, he has managed to score more than 10 points just once. He is currently the 300th-ranked player in 12-team leagues, compiling averages of just 5.3 points and 1.3 triples per game.