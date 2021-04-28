Louzada is expected to be available for Wednesday's game in Denver after the Pelicans officially announced his signing Tuesday.

The 21-year-old from Brazil landed a multi-year deal from the Pelicans after he impressed as a wing defender during his time in the Australian National Basketball League over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound swingman is unlikely to be a regular part of head coach Stan Van Gundy's rotation right off the bat, but he could get the opportunity to make his NBA debut Wednesday if the game turns non-competitive in the second half.