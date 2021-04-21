Louzada is expected to finalize a multi-year contract with the Pelicans within the next week, Olgun Uluc and Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com report.

A 2019 second-round pick, Louzada has spent the past two seasons in the Australian National Basketball League with the Sydney Kings since the Pelicans acquired his draft rights. The 21-year-old shot just 38.9 percent from the field in Australia this season while averaging 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, but the Pelicans are intrigued by his potential as a wing defender. Though he's already arrived in the United States, the Pelicans may wait until April 27 to officially announce his signing while he navigates the NBA's COVID-19 intake testing protocol.