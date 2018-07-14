Pelicans' DJ Hogg: Leads bench in scoring Friday

Hogg collected 16 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and one steal across 20 minutes during the Pelicans' 102-83 loss to the Knicks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

Hogg had only averaged 4.7 points across 11.0 minutes over three summer league games prior to Friday, so his effort versus the Knicks was particularly noteworthy. The former Aggie went undrafted last month, and he's been unable to make much impact on the boards in Las Vegas despite his impressive 7-foot stature. His solid offensive effort Friday notwithstanding, Hogg looks like a long shot to garner a training camp invite.