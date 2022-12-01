Daniels finished with 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-108 victory over the Raptors.

Dyson put together a very solid first half with eight points on 3-of-5 shooting, along with five assists, three rebounds in a steal off the bench for New Orleans. He continued on that pace over the final two quarters with another five boards and six points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field as the Pelicans continued to run away with the game. Dyson recorded season highs in points (14), assists (9) and minutes played (31) and will look to continue his solid play in the Pelicans' next contest against the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday.