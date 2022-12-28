Daniels (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Daniels was unavailable Monday against the Pacers but practiced Tuesday and will be back in action after a one-game absence. He's averaged 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game over his last six appearances.
